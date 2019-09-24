Lebanese man held in Greece on suspicion of hijacking freed

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's foreign ministry and the wife of a Lebanese citizen who was detained in Greece on suspicion of involvement in a 1985 TWA hijacking say he has been released after it was proven he is the wrong person.

The foreign ministry said authorities in Greece were told by the Germans that Mohammed Saleh is not the wanted man and was released late Monday.

Saleh's wife, Leila, told The Associated Press Tuesday that her husband is staying in a hotel in Greece and is expected to head to the Greek capital of Athens before flying back home to Lebanon.

On Saturday, Greek police said they have arrested a suspect in the 1985 hijacking of a flight from Athens that became a multi-day ordeal and included the slaying of an American.