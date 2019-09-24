https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/crime/article/Los-Angeles-police-shoot-kill-man-with-gun-14462933.php
Los Angeles police shoot, kill man with gun
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police have shot and killed a man they say had a gun at a Wilmington mobile home park.
Police say officers got a report of shots being fired at the park at about 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Police say when the officers arrived, they saw a gunman and a shooting occurred, although details weren't immediately released.
The man died at the scene. No officers were hurt.
Police say a gun was recovered.
