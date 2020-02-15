https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/crime/article/Los-Angeles-teen-dies-in-Valentine-s-Day-party-15059690.php
Los Angeles teen dies in Valentine's Day party shooting
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot and two others were wounded at a Valentine's Day party in the San Fernando Valley.
Los Angeles police say the suspect, who is male, got into an altercation with the victim and pulled out a handgun and shot him multiple times.
Police say the suspect then got into dark colored vehicle and fled the scene.
The two other males wounded were taken to a local hospital and released.
The police department is not releasing the teen's identity until his family has been notified.
