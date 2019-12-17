Louisiana Police: Off-duty deputy involved in fatal shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An off-duty Louisiana sheriff's deputy fatally shot someone during a fight at his home on Monday, State Police said.

The confrontation happened in the Livingston Parish deputy's front yard, Sheriff Jason Ard told news outlets in a statement. He said initial information suggests the deputy was acting in self-defense.

The deputy was confronted by someone with a gun just after 1 a.m., State Police said in a news release. The two got into a fight and both shot and wounded each other. The second person was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said. The deputy was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

State Police didn't publicly identify either person. The relationship between the two and what led to the shooting are unclear.

The deputy is on paid administrative leave as State Police investigate, a sheriff's office spokeswoman told The Advocate.