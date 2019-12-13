Louisiana man accused of killing 3 convicted in first trial

CLINTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man accused of killing three men and wounding a fourth in shootings in two parishes was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday in one of the deaths.

An East Feliciana Parish jury found Ryan Sharpe, 38, guilty in the October 2017 death of Brad Defranceschi, news outlets reported. Defranchesi, a Boy Scouts employee, was gunned down while trimming weeds in front of his house on Boy Scouts camp property in Clinton, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Baton Rouge

Sharpe told authorities after his arrest that the government ordered him to commit the killings. He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but prosecutors said Sharpe entered that plea to be cleared of criminal responsibility.

Psychiatrists found him fit for trial and testified this week that they doubted he had a mental disorder.

Other charges against Sharpe remain pending.

Sharpe is charged with second-degree murder in the July 2017 shooting of 62-year-old Tommy Bass, who was killed in the carport of his home. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the September 2017 shooting of 47-year-old Buck Hornsby, who was wounded while exercising on his property. And he is charged with second-degree murder in the Sept 2017 killing of 66-year-old Carroll Breeden, who was shot to death while doing yard work in front of his home in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The four shootings, which all happened in a rural area north of Baton Rouge within a 7-miles (11-kilometer) radius of Sharpe's home, left residents on edge for weeks during the summer and fall of 2017.