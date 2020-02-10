Louisiana officer accused of drunk driving crash in cruiser

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana police officer has been arrested and accused of driving drunk in his cruiser, then becoming combative with emergency crews who responded when he crashed, according to the State Police.

Dave Davis, 30, was off-duty and driving his unmarked Baton Rouge police car Sunday when he ran a red light and crashed into another driver, according to a Louisiana State Police arrest warrant obtained by news outlets.

Davis appeared intoxicated and started yelling at EMS personnel and firefighters when they tried to help him out of his vehicle, investigators wrote. Inside the ambulance, Davis reportedly refused to sit down and later punched a wall. He was strapped to a bed, but managed to get up and try to stand again, the arrest report said.

Davis was sedated and treated for injuries at a hospital, The Advocate reported. A pending blood test will reveal the presence or alcohol or drugs in his system, authorities confirmed. The other driver sustained minor injuries.

Baton Rouge police declined to comment on Davis' employment status or whether he was authorized to be in the cruiser at the time of the crash, the newspaper said.

He was booked into jail Sunday. Authorities didn't say whether he's been formally charged.