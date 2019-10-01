MS correctional officer trainee arrested for contraband

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi Department of Corrections officer trainee has been arrested after contraband was found in her car.

Forty-eight-year-old Elizabeth Edmonds is accused of violating state laws prohibiting the furnishing of contraband to anyone in a correctional facility and the sale or possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility.

The department, in a news release Tuesday, said a Sept. 17 investigation at Pike County Community Work Center found a package in Edmonds' vehicle that contained two cellphones, a pair of Bluetooth headphones, tobacco, a crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine and a leafy substance believed to contain spice.

Edmonds, whose hometown was not released, began working for MDOC on Feb. 19. Department officials say she no longer works for the agency.

It was unknown if Edmonds has an attorney.