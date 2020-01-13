Maine man to be sentence for fatal shooting in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Portland man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter following a fatal shooting near a homeless shelter is due to be sentenced his week.

Tyrese Collins, who was 19, was charged with shooting 45-year-old Jack Wilson during an argument at an intersection near the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland where he was living.

The sentencing is set for Monday.

Collins has claimed he was intervening in an argument between the victim and a different man he was trying to protect. He says he acted in self dense.

Under a plea agreement, the prosecution is asking for a sentence of no more than 15 years in prison.