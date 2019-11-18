Mainer caught on video killing father-in-law to be sentenced

CARIBOU, Maine (AP) — A Maine man captured on home security video firing shots into his stepfather's home is due to be sentenced for murder.

Prosecutors said James Peaslee, of Easton, was furious over a probate decision involving the estate of his late mother, Janet Hilenski. Peaslee's stepfather, 79-year-old Paul Hilenski Sr., died in his Bridgewater home from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The sentencing is set for Monday in Caribou.

Hilenski's sons gave him the security system because of concerns over his safety. It captured video and still images of the shooting.

A prosecutor said Peaslee was resultful over the handling of his mother's estate. She died without a will in November 2015 after a car crash.