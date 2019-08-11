Phoenix mall reopened after armed robbery causes evacuation

PHOENIX (AP) — A west Phoenix mall that was evacuated by police after the armed robbery of a store has reopened.

Police say the suspects broke glass in a storefront display at a business inside the Desert Sky Mall and then fled the scene Sunday afternoon.

They say no shots were fired and no injuries reported.

Police didn't immediately identify what business was robbed, but it was believed to be a jewelry store.

At this time, police say they don't have a description of the robbery suspects.