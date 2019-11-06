Man, 29, gets 99 years as habitual offender for robbery

GRETNA, La. (AP) — A 29-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to 99 years for robbing a 74-year-old man who was carrying Thanksgiving groceries into his house last year.

In a news release, the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office says a judge sentenced Wayne Norman of Marrero on Monday to 75 years but resentenced him Wednesday to 99, as a habitual offender.

The statement says jurors convicted Norman last week. Prosecutors presented evidence that Norman followed the man from a bank to a grocery store, and then to the man's driveway, where he was robbed.

Shortly afterward, sheriff's deputies chased a stolen vehicle, which hit a utility pole. Authorities say Norman ran, leaving some clothes in a backyard shed and hiding in a children's closet, where he was caught with some of the robbery victim's property.