Man accused of fatally beating man who'd dated same woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 49-year-old man is suspected of beating to death Lincoln man who'd been dating the same woman.

Lincoln police arrested the man Sunday on suspicion of manslaughter. Court records don't yet show that he's been formally charged.

He's suspected of killing Jonathan Olson, 44, last fall. Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said Olson and the man had been in relationships with the same woman and that Olson had gone to the man's home Oct. 11 to retrieve personal property. The man assaulted Olson that day, witnesses said.

Olson died at a Lincoln hospital six days later.