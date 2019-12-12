Man accused of hitting judge who sentenced him to prison

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man is accused of hurling a metal pitcher at the head of a judge who had just sentenced him to life in prison on charges including sodomy and false imprisonment.

Travis Burroughs, 36, was sentenced Wednesday morning after being convicted of the charges last month, news outlets report. All but 70 years of his sentence were suspended.

He now faces additional charges related to the pitcher that hit Baltimore Circuit Judge Wanda Keyes Heard, who quickly recessed court proceedings to get medical treatment. The judge was left with a bump on her forehead, sheriff's spokeswoman Maj. Sabrina Tapp-Harper said.

It's unclear exactly what charges are being filed against Burroughs, who is already serving an 80-year sentence for a 2018 conviction on charges including second-degree rape, assault and false imprisonment.