Man accused of killing wife with cleaver held in prison

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man who allegedly killed his wife with a meat cleaver in 2017 will await trial in prison.

WCAX-TV reports Aita Gurung's attorney requested that he be held in a mental health facility after psychiatrists found Gurung had experienced schizophrenia and psychotic behavior at the time of his wife's death.

The court ruled Wednesday that Gurung must wait behind bars.

He was initially charged with killing his wife in 2017, but Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George dropped the charges against him because the state did not have evidence to show he was sane.

First-degree murder charges were re-filed against Gurung earlier this month after Republican Gov. Phil Scott asked the attorney general's office to review the case.

___

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com