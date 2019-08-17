Man appeals prison sentence for double slaying in Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A man convicted of a double slaying at a rural home in western Montana is appealing his sentence of four life terms in prison.

The Missoulian reports 53-year-old Caressa Hardy filed the appeal Friday after being convicted of two counts of deliberate homicide during a May trial.

Prosecutors say Hardy shot and killed 62-year-old Thomas Korjack and 37-year-old Robert Orozco in 2013 and later burned their bodies.

Hardy allegedly believed the victims were going to cut him off financially from the life they shared after moving to Frenchtown from Wyoming.

No one reported either man missing until Karen Hardy, the mother of Hardy's children, told police she witnessed the slayings.

Caressa Hardy also was convicted of solicitation for murder for seeking out inmates to kill Karen Hardy after his arrest.