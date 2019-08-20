Man arrested after argument in parking lot leads to gunfire

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Bullhead City police say a 23-year-old man is accused of shooting at four people during a confrontation in a parking lot.

Police said Devin Monreal allegedly opened fire after he got into an argument with people who then got out of their pickup and began hitting his windshield.

According to police, Monreal didn't know the other people and that they escaped injury as they ran away amid continued gunfire.

Police said Monreal drove away in the pickup after his own car was disabled when it was intentionally rammed head-on by the car of a brother of one of the four people.

Police said Monreal was located and arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of attempted homicide.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Monreal who could comment on the allegations.