Man arrested after woman's body found in burning vehicle

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Police in eastern Washington have arrested a man after finding a woman's body in a burning vehicle in what they believe is a case of domestic violence.

KHQ-TV reports that Yasir Darraji was taken into custody Friday by Spokane police on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Police on Thursday responded to a report of a car fire and found a woman's body inside. Her identity and cause of death haven't been released, but investigators say they suspect the fire is not what killed her.

Darraji is being held in the Spokane County Jail with no bond. It's not clear if Darraji has an attorney.

He's scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday.