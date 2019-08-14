Man arrested on 12th drunken driving offense

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — Police say a man found passed out behind the wheel at an Eau Claire gas station is facing his 12th drunken driving charge.

WQOW-TV reports Keith Bondie appeared in Eau Claire County Circuit Court Tuesday where bond was set at $10,000 cash. The 60-year-old Elk Mound man was arrested Saturday at the Kwik Trip. First responders told police they were unable to wake Bondie. He eventually got out of the car after officers arrived.

Authorities say Bondie told officers he had five or six beers two hours before he arrived at the gas station. Officials say Bondie had a blood alcohol content of 0.23, nearly three times the legal limit to drive.

Bondie is charged with 12th offense operating while intoxicated and driving with a revoked license.

___

Information from: WQOW-TV, http://www.wqow.com