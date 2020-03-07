Man back in jail to await trial in 2018 killing of his wife

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man charged with killing his wife is back in jail to await trial.

Circuit Judge Prentiss Harrell recently rescinded Charles Bowman's $75,000 bond after reviewing documents that show Bowman does not own the property used to secure the bond, the Picayune Item reported.

Family members called the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department in June 2018 to report they had not heard from their mother, Kathleen Bowman, for a long time.

When investigators conducted a welfare check at the Bowman home, Charles Bowman said his wife was not there. Another tip prompted investigators to return later with a search warrant, and they found human remains.

Charles Bowman was arrested in Utah in July 2018, about two weeks after the remains were found. DNA testing determined the remains were from Kathleen Bowman. Then, Charles Bowman was charged with murder.