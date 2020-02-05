Man charged after shootings kill 3 to make court appearance

MACHIAS, Maine (AP) — A man charged with murder after three fatal shootings rocked a Down East Maine community is expected to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Thomas Bonfanti, 63, of Northfield, was arrested by police on Monday in connection with the deaths of three people and the wounding of another. He's slated to appear in Washington County Superior Court in Machias.

Authorities have said they don't know if he has retained an attorney. He has been held in custody in the wake of his arrest.

Police have not said what the motivate in the shootings might have been. They've said Bonfanti was familiar with the victims.

Police said the shootings killed Shawn Currey, 57, of Machias; Samuel Powers, 33, of Jonesboro; and Jennifer Bryant Flynn, 49, of Machias; and injured another woman.

The shooting deaths happened at three locations in Machias and Jonesboro, police said. Schools in the area were on lock down during the investigation.