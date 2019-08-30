Man charged for fatal crash while driving wrong way

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who police say crashed into a car and killed an off-duty corrections officer as he sped away from police going the wrong way down a one way street has been charged with manslaughter and other violations.

NJ.com reports that 24-year-old Dashawn Walton, of Newark, has been charged in connection with the death of 49-year-old Omar Martin.

Prosecutors say that Hillside police tried to pull Walton over, but he sped away in the early morning of Aug. 24 instead of stopping.

Police chased Walton down Aldine Street where he crashed into Martin's car at an intersection.

Martin's car was pushed into a utility pole and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Walton has been held at Essex County Jail since the crash. No attorney information is available.

