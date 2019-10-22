Man charged in deadly brawl over religion will remain jailed

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of stomping a friend to death during an argument about their religious beliefs has agreed to remain jailed until his murder trial.

Corey Malloy consented to his detention during a court hearing Wednesday where Camden County prosecutors were planning to argue that the 40-year-old Camden man was too dangerous to release. His public defender said Malloy agreed it would likely be fruitless to seek his freedom pending trial.

Authorities say Malloy attacked 57-year-old Camden resident Nathaniel Perry on Sept. 26.

They say Malloy said he and Perry were arguing about their religious beliefs when he punched Perry and slammed him on the ground. He then stomped on Perry's head until he was unconscious.

Perry died on Oct. 16. An autopsy determined he died from blunt force trauma.

Malloy is charged with murder and aggravated assault.