Man charged in death of young child who ingested fentanyl

A 27-year-old Detroit man was charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a young child that somehow ingested fentanyl.

Damonte Rice was arraigned Wednesday in Port Huron on involuntary manslaughter, maintaining a drug house and other charges, The Times Herald reported. He was jailed with a $500,000 bond, and has no attorney on record.

Authorities said 14-month-old Zai'Ahna Reddic died Aug. 25 after attempts failed to resuscitate her. Investigators said Rice, who lived in the Port Huron home, was handling powdered drugs inside.

Police said it's not clear how the child ingested the drug, but an autopsy revealed the cause of death was intoxication by fentanyl. Investigators were awaiting toxicology reports before determining whether to recommend charges.

Rice's next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 17.