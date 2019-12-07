Man charged with murder in man's death held without bail

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man charged in the death of another man has been ordered held without bail in the case.

That order came Friday against Louis French Jr., 36, of Omaha, who is charged with first-degree murder and a weapons count in the death of 55-year-old Kelly Barges, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Prosecutors said Friday that French beat Barges with his hands and feet, as well as a lock and chain, before strangling him to death. Barges' body was found Aug. 6 by police in an apartment complex in the Radial Hills neighborhood north of midtown Omaha.

French was arrested along with three others on Wednesday in Barges' death. Also charged are Coletta Cornett, 49; Joel Jensen, 62; and Autumn Jones, 31. Cornett, Jensen and Jones have been charged with being accessories to a felony in the case. Cornett and Jensen are awaiting trial. Jones has a hearing set for later this month. All three are being held on $1 million bail each.

When officers found Barges' body, it was wrapped in a rug and stuffed inside a couch, prosecutor Anthony Clowe said Friday. He did not offer a motive.

Cornett, Jensen and Jones told police that they saw French attack Barges and strangle him with a cord, Clowe said.