Man charged with recording boy in school locker room

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly recording video of a boy in a state of undress in the locker room during a wrestling tournament, police say.

David Menard, 54, of Waltham, was charged with possession of child pornography and videotaping or electronically surveilling a person nude or partially nude, Chelmsford police said.

He faces arraignment Monday. It was not clear if he had an attorney.

The boy told police he spotted the man recording him with a cellphone inside the locker room at Chelmsford High School, and immediately told wrestling coaches, Chief James Spinney said.

Menard was standing about 15 feet away from the boy, whose age was not disclosed, police said.

It appears Menard had no ties to the wrestling tournament that involved 21 schools, Spinney said. No schools from Waltham participated.

Police searched his vehicle and found other electronic devices. They have applied for a warrant to search those devices.