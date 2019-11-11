Man charged with strangling woman near Georgia bus station

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — A homeless man is accused of strangling a woman to death outside a southwest Georgia bus station.

Albany police have charged 37-year-old Xavier Keeley with murder in the Nov. 4 death of 61-year-old Teresa Lynn Cole.

Cole was found outside the bus station in downtown Albany, dead from strangling and blunt force trauma.

WALB-TV reports a judge denied bail on Sunday to Keeley. He does not yet have a lawyer.

Police say Keeley dragged Cole into some bushes near the bus station and killed her. They say Keeley was homeless but living in a nearby vacant building. Keeley was already jailed on disorderly conduct and open container charged when he was identified as a suspect in Cole's death.

