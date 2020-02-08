Man committed OK'd to travel for daughter's treatment

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A man determined not to be criminally responsible by reason of insanity for the death of an 88-year-old man will be allowed to travel for his daughter's medical treatment.

Justice Thomas McKeon approved an order Thursday allowing Derek Soucy, 43, to travel to Portland to be with his daughter while she receives medical treatment for injuries suffered in a 2016 car crash, the Kennebec Journal reported Thursday.

Soucy was found not criminally responsible in the death of John McCann after being accused of beating and kicking him to death in the parking lot of a Portland shopping center in 2001. He has been since diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

He was committed to the custody of the commissioner of the state's Department of Health and Human Services and initially placed in the state's mental health hospital. Soucy is currently living in a supervised apartment in Augusta, a move that was approved through a court order.

The judge said that after listening to testimony from psychologists, he was convinced the change in Soucy's privileges would not increase the likelihood he would be a danger to himself or to others.