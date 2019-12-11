Man dies after being found stabbed on California street

TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — A 62-year-old man found stabbed on a Southern California street later died and police are searching Wednesday for his attacker, authorities said.

Officers responding to calls Monday night found the victim bleeding from a single stab wound to his upper body on Prospect Avenue in Tustin, police Lt. Andy Birozy said.

Pisith Hem was in the car with his cousin when he saw cars swerving, trying to avoid something in a lane.

When they passed the spot, Hem wondered, “Was that a guy laying on the ground?”

They did a U-turn and found the man near the curb with his face to the pavement, Hem told the Orange County Register.

“I went to check on him, and he was bleeding out of his mouth and that’s when I called 911 immediately,” he said.

The victim, later identified as David Nakaki, was treated by paramedics and rushed to a hospital, where he died, reported Tuesday.

Police haven't named a suspect or a possible motive, Birozy said.