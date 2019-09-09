Man faces attempted murder charge following alleged assault

BARRE, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont have increased the charge to attempted murder against a 21-year-old man involved in an alleged assault.

Police in Barre say they responded to a fight in the area of Plain Street early Friday. They arrested 21-year-old Tyler Wallin.

Police said Monday that Wallin, who is homeless, threatened to kill a woman and choked her until she lost consciousness. He's also accused of trying to kick and strike the officers.

Wallin had pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges of aggravated domestic assault and violating the conditions of his release. He was ordered held by the court.

Police said he was expected to be arraigned Monday on the amended charge of attempted murder.

It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney.