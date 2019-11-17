Man fatally shot after argument at Phoenix store parking lot

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a 27-year-old man has been fatally shot after an argument at a Phoenix convenience store parking lot.

They say Isaac Robinson got into an argument with two men and one of them shot the victim Saturday afternoon.

Both men fled the area before Robinson was taken to a hospital where police say he died of his injuries.

Police say they are searching for the shooter and the other suspect and their investigation is ongoing.