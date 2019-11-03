Man fatally shot in St. Paul; city's 4th homicide in week

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul has reported its fourth homicide in a week.

Police say one man was fatally shot and another wounded on St. Paul's East Side Saturday evening.

Callers reported shots fired and a wounded man on the ground in a parking lot.

Officers found the man, who was unresponsive. Police also found a second, seriously wounded man in a car that a crashed into a parked vehicle a few blocks north.

The man who was found in the parking lot was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital. The other man is being treated at the hospital.

Police say the victims apparently were shot in the parking lot, where one collapsed and the other drove a short distance.

Minnesota Public Radio News says no arrests are reported.