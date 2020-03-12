https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/crime/article/Man-fatally-shot-in-argument-in-Washington-state-15126065.php
Man fatally shot in argument in Washington state alley
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A man was fatally shot following an argument in Washington state with a suspect who fled before officers arrived, authorities said.
Officers from the Tacoma Police Department started life-saving procedures after being called to help a 32-year-old man wounded in an alley, KOMO-TV reported Wednesday.
The man died at the hospital from his injuries, investigators said.
The argument occurred Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. in an alley in Yakima, Washington, police said.
The shooter has not yet been caught, authorities said.
An investigation is ongoing.
