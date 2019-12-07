Man, former wife sentenced for child sex crimes in E. Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — A man and his former wife have been sentenced in eastern Idaho after pleading guilty to child sex crimes.

Lance Parry, 50, was sentenced to 56 years in prison and must serve at least 16 before he is eligible for parole. Jessica Parry, 41, received a 25-year-sentence and must serve at least 10.

The Idaho State Journal recently obtained the information after petitioning the 6th District Court to unseal the records. Police say the home had an extensive surveillance system. The home also has a basement containing what one teen called a “sex dungeon.”

Pocatello police began surveillance of the residence in October 2016 after the Idaho attorney general's office and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force asked for help with an investigation.

Lance Parry and Jessice Parry each pleaded guilty to one count of sexual battery with a child under 16 and one count of lewd conduct with a child under 16. Ten child exploitation charges for each defendant were dropped, according to court records.