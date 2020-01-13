Man found dead in room at Hartford hotel

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford police are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive in a second-floor room of a city hotel with what authorities described as trauma to his head and face.

Kashnielle Haye, 23, was found unresponsive in his rented room at the Super 8 just after 11 a.m. Sunday, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There appeared to have been a struggle in the room, Lt. Paul Cicero said, and evidence led investigators to classify Haye’s death a homicide.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the hotel and surrounding areas as part of the investigation but police do not think there is a threat to other guests.

It was the second homicide of the year in the city.