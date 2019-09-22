https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/crime/article/Man-found-in-a-vehicle-fatally-shot-in-Duluth-14459460.php
Man found in a vehicle fatally shot in Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a man was found fatally shot in a vehicle in Duluth.
The Star Tribune reports he gunfire occurred about 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the southern edge of the city.
Police say officers arrived and found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his midsection.
Police say he was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.
No arrests have been announced.
