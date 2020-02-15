Man gets 1 year in case of dog left in cage with tide rising

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to a year in prison on an animal cruelty conviction after authorities said he left a young pit bull mix in a cage at water's edge in a rising tide.

A Monmouth County Superior Court judge said during Friday's sentencing for 36-year-old Aaron Davis that the fact that the 8-month-old pit bull was trapped for more than three hours at Sandy Hook Bay made things worse.

"This dog was watching his own demise with every wave and every minute that passed," Judge Marc LeMieux told the Long Branch resident, according to the Asbury Park Press. Taking issue with a defense argument that no harm came to the animal, he said the dog “doesn’t have the ability to say that 'I was scared out of my wits.'"

Someone walking a dog in Veterans Memorial Park in Highlands spotted the dog cowering in the cage in July 2018 and the animal was rescued. Prosecutors have said Davis wanted revenge against his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend, who gave her the dog.

Defense attorney Adamo Ferreira argued for his client to be sentenced to the 44 days he has been jailed since his arrest, asking the judge to look upon him as a father to a child and a son to his mother.

The judge, however responded that some people view pets as their children, and Davis had taken the puppy away from his own child and the children of his girlfriend. If the defendant simply wanted to abandon the dog, he could have left the animal on the street or at the police station, he said.

“You took an animal that was completely helpless, locked him in a cage and put him in a location where he could drown," LeMieux said to Davis, who declined to speak when offered an opportunity to do so.

Jurors in December acquitted Davis of the most serious animal cruelty count, that he attempted to kill the dog, but convicted him on the less serious count.