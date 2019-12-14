Man gets 15 years in fatal shooting at party in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in the fatal shooting of another man during an after-prom party last year.

News outlets report 21-year-old Eugene Riley was sentenced this week immediately after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the May 2018 death of 20-year-old Jameir Vann-Robinson in Dover.

Court records show Riley, of Milford, and co-defendant Ahmir Bailey, of Lincoln, told police they got into an argument with Vann-Robinson and shot him using bullets they had stolen days earlier from a sporting goods store. A witness told police Vann-Robinson was leaving the party when the argument ensued.

Vann-Robinson died at a hospital.

Deputy Attorney General Gregory Babowal says authorities hope the plea agreement will provide Vann-Robinson's family some closure.

A jury convicted Bailey of multiple counts, including first-degree murder and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.