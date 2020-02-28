Man gets 32 months for phony document in Cosby-linked case

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Maryland man was sentenced Friday to 32 months in prison for filing a phony document in a lawsuit related to the Bill Cosby sex assault case.

Federal investigators said that Joseph Johnson wrote to a lawyer for Cosby victim Andrea Constand days after Cosby's December 2015 arrest, an email that supported Cosby and questioned Constand's motives. Shortly afterward, someone hand-delivered a court filing to the federal courthouse in Philadelphia, purportedly signed by Constand's lawyer, with a similar message.

Investigators tracked the filing to Johnson, 48, of Fort Washington, Maryland, and said he had searched for the words “Cosby” and “Constand” over 10,000 times.

Johnson was convicted at trial last year of aggravated identify theft and making false statements. His lawyer did not immediately return calls seeking comment.