Man gets 39 years for the death of his 13-month-old son

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 39 years in prison for the death of his 13-month-old son.

News outlets report 24-year-old Cory Hannon was sentenced Monday in the 2016 manslaughter death of his baby boy.

The Bossier City District Attorney's Office says Hannon admitted to being responsible for the baby’s death and blamed his action on years of drug abuse.

An autopsy report showed that the baby died from massive internal injuries from blunt force trauma.

A news release says the baby’s grandmother went to pick him up for the day. It says Hannon handed her the lifeless baby and said he was asleep.

Efforts to revive the child were unsuccessful.

The grandmother, Robin Bradford, says she’s glad the case is over and now her “grandbaby can rest.”