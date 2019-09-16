Man gets 40-year prison term in fatal shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — A man accused of wounding his ex-girlfriend and fatally shooting her mother in Phoenix in 2017 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Maricopa County prosecutors say 46-year-old Jorge Acosta previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, burglary and aggravated assault.

They say Acosta's ex-girlfriend had a protective order against him when he broke into her home while armed in the early morning hours of Aug. 2, 2017.

Authorities say the woman locked herself into a room, but was seriously wounded when Acosta fired through the door.

The gunfire woke the woman's 56-year-old mother, Maria Castillo. She was fatally shot when she opened her bedroom door.

Acosta fled to Mexico after the shooting. He was arrested weeks later at the U.S. border when he tried to re-enter the country.