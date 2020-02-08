Man gets life for fatal shooting at Denver-area bar

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A man who shot an employee to death following a brawl at a suburban Denver bar has been sentenced to life in prison plus 100 years without parole.

Gary Wideman was sentenced Friday for the Aug. 11, 2018, death of 37-year-old Brenda Lee Martinez at the Extra Point Bar in Thornton.

Prosecutors say that after the brawl, the 38-year-old Wideman retrieved his gun from his vehicle and fired two shots into the bar's kitchen, killing Martinez and wounding three others.

He was convicted of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault. Wideman claimed self-defense.