Man gets life in prison for shooting that blinded officer

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A 47-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison for shooting Mount Vernon police officer Michael "Mick" McClaughry in December 2016.

KING-TV reports Judge Brian Stiles sentenced Ernesto Rivas to life in prison on Wednesday. Rivas chose not to speak during sentencing.

He was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon in August.

McClaughry was shot in the head as he knocked on Rivas' door to get information about a gang shooting that happened earlier in the day.

Rivas was also found guilty of attempted murder and assault for a shooting that led officers to his house to investigate that December day and assault for shooting at officers who were with McClaughry.

McClaughry said he was blind when he was released from the hospital, but his vision has improved over time.

