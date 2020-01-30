Man gets probation for helping set fire to corncrib

SAC CITY, Iowa (AP) — A man has been given two years of probation for helping set fire to a corncrib in western Iowa.

Sac County court records show Alexander Lilly, 18, was sentenced Wednesday and given a deferred judgment. Under a deferred judgment, his conviction can be removed from his record if he were to successfully complete the terms of his probation.

The Sioux City Journal reported that Lilly had pleaded guilty to arson. Burglary, criminal mischief and trespassing charges were dropped in return.

Authorities said Lilly helped firefighter Brent Mack start the blaze Aug. 19 at the corncrib a little more than a mile (1.7 kilometers) north of Nemaha. Suspicions grew after another firefighter found Mack had arrived first at the Nemaha station even though Mack lived at least 15 minutes away in Newell.

Mack, of Newell, is scheduled to stand trial in April for arson, burglary, criminal mischief and trespass causing damage.

Mack also is charged in Buena Vista County with setting a fire that destroyed three vacant buildings in Newell in 2017.