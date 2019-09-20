Man guilty of killing girlfriend, wounding pregnant woman

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A man who fatally shot his girlfriend at a pizza restaurant and wounded her pregnant co-worker has been convicted of first-degree murder and other counts.

Luis Rodriguez now faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole when he's sentenced Oct. 29.

The 49-year-old Harborcreek man claimed he was drunk and didn't intend to kill 25-year-old Alicia Stalheim at the pizzeria in Erie on Nov. 24, hoping he would be convicted on a lesser charge.

But a jury rejected his arguments Thursday after deliberating for about two hours over two days.

Rodriguez was also convicted of attempted murder for shooting Stalheim's 27-year-old co-worker, Ashleigh Fuhrman, in the shoulder as she left the restaurant. Fuhrman suffered nerve damage but survived and had a healthy baby.