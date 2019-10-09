Man in fatal senior housing shooting pleads not guilty

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — An 80-year-old Washington state man arrested in a shooting that left one man dead and two women wounded at a senior living apartment building has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder.

The Columbian reports Robert E. Breck as in Clark County Superior Court Tuesday to address his bail. However, Breck waived the bail hearing and will remain in Clark County Jail.

Breck's attorney, Renee Alsept, said her client doesn't want to post bail and is "happy where he's at now."

Police say Breck killed 75-year-old Dean Tunstall and wounded two women Thursday in the lobby of the Vancouver apartment building, then barricaded himself in his apartment before surrendering.

Court documents say one of the women shot used to be Breck's caregiver. Court documents say Breck had offered her money to become his mistress, she refused and he fired her.

Authorities say Tunstall had told Breck Wednesday to stop spreading rumors.

