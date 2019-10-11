Man indicted for northern Maine double homicide

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a grand jury has handed down indictments against a 38-year-old man in connection with a pair of shooting deaths that rattled a northern Maine community in August.

The Aroostook County Grand Jury handed down the indictments against Bobby Nightingale of Presque Isle on Friday. Police say he has been in Aroostook County Jail on an unrelated weapons charge since a week after the deaths of 51-year-old Roger Ellis and 25-year-old Allen Curtis in Castle Hill.

Nightingale has been charged with two counts of murder among other charges. Police increased patrols in the Castle Hill area after the discovery of the killings because the perpetrator remained at large.

Nightingale's expected in court sometime next week. It was unclear Friday if he is represented by an attorney.