Man killed by St. Louis police had sued police in 2015

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The man fatally shot by St. Louis police this week after allegedly pointing a gun at an officer had sued police four years ago for excessive use of force, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Police on Friday identified the man as 24-year-old Cortez Bufford.

In 2015, Bufford sued after police pulled him out of his car, pushed him to the ground and kicked him during an arrest caught on camera that garnered national attention. The city settled the case for $20,000.

He has had multiple encounters with police, including three weeks ago on allegations of resisting arrest.

Joel Schwartz, the attorney who represented him in the civil suit, said Friday that Bufford's family is concerned about shooting and plan to take “a closer look” at the facts police allege happened.

Police Chief John Hayden have said that Bufford was stopped in a “pedestrian check,” done when an officer has “reasonable suspicion” to stop a person suspected of a crime. Bufford ran and an officer chased him. Police contend he tried unsuccessfully to climb a fence before he pulled a gun and pointed it at the officer chasing him. The officer fired several shots, killing him.

Police said they recovered drugs and a loaded Glock semiautomatic pistol.