Man killed, child wounded in Kansas City apartment shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed and a child wounded in a shooting at a Kansas City apartment complex.

Police Sgt. Jake Becchina said in a news release that witnesses reported that the suspect argued with the adult victim Wednesday before firing at him multiple times. Becchina says the suspect then left in an unknown direction.

The release says the wounded man was taken to a hospital where he died. His name wasn't immediately released.

Becchina says a young child who also was wounded at the scene was driven to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police provided no motive for the shooting but said it doesn't appear to be random.