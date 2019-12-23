Man killed during gathering after gunshot victim's funeral

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 23-year-old man was shot and killed by gang members in South Carolina during a gathering after the funeral of a different victim of gunfire in Columbia, authorities said.

Keon Tucker was part of a group of people gathered in a road Saturday night when Columbia police officers on patrol heard gunshots, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said.

Many in the group had attended the funeral of 26-year-old Calvin Recardo Bryant Jr., Holbrook said.

Richland County deputies are investigating Bryant's shooting death the weekend before. No arrests have been made.

Holbrook said a number of officers had to be brought into the neighborhood to help keep the peace after the latest shooting.

“These ruthless, conscious less trigger pullers have a complete lack of respect for themselves and others, and a disregard for the sanctity of life. Our community should be outraged by the level of gun violence being perpetrated in our neighborhoods,” Holbrook said in a statement after the latest killing.