Man not guilty of murder, committed to mental hospital

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state judge has found a man not guilty by reason of insanity after he was charged in the death of his father more than two years ago.

Peninsula Daily News reported Friday that a superior court judge committed 30-year-old Shay Darrow to a state psychiatric hospital Thursday.

Port Angeles police say Darrow did not dispute fatally shooting his 53-year-old father Clint Darrow in their Port Angeles home in January 2017.

Prosecutors say a March forensic evaluation showed Shay Darrow met the criteria for schizoaffective disorder and suffered from paranoid delusions and extreme thought disorder.

His sister Chase Darrow says she was trying to take her brother's gun in the weeks before the shooting.

Family members say Shay Darrow stopped taking his medication prior to the shooting.

